NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect on Massachusetts’ most wanted list was shot and killed in the Bronx after he opened fire on U.S. Marshals who were serving a warrant for his arrest.

It happened at a home in the Wakefield section around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect in the case was considered armed and dangerous.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, video shows officers with the guns drawn, running — like a scene from a movie, but very real. Moments later, the video shows them carrying one of two injured deputy U.S. Marshals.

Link: Tracking Shootings In NYC

All of this after a wild shootout in a Bronx home.

“I just heard gunshots about 5 o’clock in the morning. It woke me up out of my bed,” one person said.

It was around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Members of the New York/New Jersey regional fugitive task force were searching for 35-year-old Andre Sterling. He was considered armed and dangerous, on the most wanted list in Massachusetts, for allegedly shooting and injuring state trooper John Lennon. It happened during a traffic stop on Cape Cod two weeks ago.

Investigators traced Sterling to the home on Ely Avenue, on the Bronx/Westchester border.

A neighbor was just one who heard the commotion from law enforcement.

“Bring the car! Bring the car! Bring the car!” the neighbor recalled officers saying.

Video shows an NYPD car speed up and stop. Sources told Grymes several marshals had been advancing down a narrow hallway when Sterling opened fire with a pistol.

CBS2 has learned five marshals returned fire, hitting Sterling multiple times.

Sources said the suspect managed to hit two marshals, one in the leg and the other in the arm and leg.

A third task force member — an NYPD detective — injured his leg when he rushed in to help.

Sterling died at the scene during the shootout.

A second suspect, who is also seen on video, was taken to the hospital.

A neighbor saw task force members with one of the injured.

“Three or four of them were dragging him. He couldn’t walk. They were just taking him out,” the neighbor said.

All of it was an unnerving scene for those who live in the area.

“Right in our own back yard. Crazy,” said neighbor Pauline Larmond.

The thoughts of every member of the NYPD are with the two U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) who were shot & injured in the Bronx this morning while attempting to apprehend a suspect wanted for shooting a @MassStatePolice Trooper. Wishing them both a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ArUUtNGKtd — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 4, 2020

“The thoughts of every member of the NYPD are with the two U.S. Marshals who were shot & injured in the Bronx this morning,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote on Twitter. “Wishing them both a speedy recovery.”

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: