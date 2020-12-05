By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Did the heavy rain wake you up early this morning? The good news is the worst of it has finally moved out. Any lingering showers will gradually be wrapping up from west to east into the afternoon, and we’ll see some sunshine before day’s end. There could be a few wet flakes to the north as the coastal low pulls away, but nothing more than that… It now becomes a snowstorm for parts of New England.

While the rain is ending, the winds will pick up. We’re not talking about widespread damaging winds, but a few gusts of 40-50 mph are possible… Best bet for that is the Jersey shore and Long Island. A wind advisory has been issued for those locations through the evening. Otherwise, temps will be slowly falling into the low 40s.

Sunday morning will be a much different picture. We’ll be dry and sunny, but cold! Temps will start out in the 20s for most (low 30s in the city). With a brisk NW wind continuing, it’ll feel more like the teens for some to start out! It’s a mostly sunny day tomorrow with temps struggling to reach 40.

The new work week starts out cold, but quiet as we get a string of dry days ahead. Have a great weekend.

