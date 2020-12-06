BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Airbnb says it is taking legal action against a customer who threw a potential COVID-19 superspreader party on Long Island.
The guest, who is from New Jersey, has been banned from Airbnb and is facing criminal and civil charges in Suffolk County.
Hundreds allegedly attended the party on Nov. 30 at an estate in Brookhaven.
Police were called after midnight as 911 calls from worried neighbors flooded in, including one from the property owner who rented out the home.
Airbnb says the guest who booked the home did so under false pretenses and violated the site’s community standards and terms of service.
