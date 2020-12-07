Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A FedEx driver was shot in broad daylight after making a delivery in Brooklyn Monday morning.
The driver is recovering while police look for the shooter.
The driver was shot in the back after leaving a building at the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville around 11 a.m. Investigators are now going over security camera video, which they say shows the suspect firing a gun and running away.
Link: Tracking Shootings In NYC
Police are still trying to figure out a motive – they do not believe this was a robbery. Nothing was stolen.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK