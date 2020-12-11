DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A generator is being blamed for a carbon monoxide incident in Dix Hills that sent a woman and two children to the hospital Friday.
National Grid says workers were doing roofing work at a home on Pineland Court around 1:30 p.m. and were using a generator. They had to close a door.
This caused fumes to go into the house, making the woman and her two children inside feel sick.
Fire department tests determined both the home and residents showed elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
The woman’s husband, who was not home at the time, says it’s lucky his family was helped in time.
“My wife, my two kids were in the house and I stepped out, and they started getting very dizzy, and unfortunately 911 has to call and they couldn’t walk,” he said. “They said if it had been more than an hour, things could have completely gone south.”
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK