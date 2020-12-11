NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will remain in prison near Buffalo.

His attorneys and prosecutors reached an agreement to delay sending the disgraced movie mogul to California to face sex assault charges there.

Because of the pandemic, the judge agreed to postpone Weinstein’s extradition hearing until April.

Weinstein’s attorney cited the 68-year-old’s health in supporting the continued delay of the extradition proceedings originally scheduled for August.

He survived a bout with the coronavirus in March at the prison. His lawyers said he experienced symptoms of COVID-19 again in mid-November but did not test positive for the disease at that time.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and assault against two women in New York City.

He faces similar charges involving five women in California, stemming from alleged assaults in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Because Weinstein is imprisoned in New York, a judge must sign off on transferring him to the custody of Los Angeles authorities to be tried there.

