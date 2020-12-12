NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify an individual accused of groping women while riding a Citi Bike in Greenwich Village.
The incidents happened on Nov. 9 around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Varick Street and Bleecker Street.
According to police, a man riding a Citi Bike approached a woman from behind and grabbed her buttock before riding away.
About 15 minutes later, a man on a Citi Bike approached another woman from behind at the corner of Downing Street and Varick Street and grabbed her buttock before riding away.
Neither victim was injured.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
