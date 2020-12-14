Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Broadway is mourning the loss of a legend.
Tony award-winning choreographer, actress and dancer Ann Reinking has died.
Reinking was known for her bold style of dance, seen in the revival of “Chicago.”
She was a collaborator and romantic partner with the show’s original director and choreographer Bob Fosse, who died in 1987.
Along with her significant career on Broadway, Reinking had movie credits in the films Annie, Movie Movie and Mad Hot Ballroom.
Reinking died Saturday of an undisclosed cause in Seattle.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: