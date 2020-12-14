Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey lawmakers will consider a plan Monday to implement new marijuana laws.
Garden State voters approved the legal use of recreation marijuana in the November election.
The law permits adults to purchase marijuana from licensed retailers.
MORE: Gov. Murphy, Lawmakers Say Deal Reached On Marijuana Bill
The current plan would cap the number of commercial cultivators at 37 for the first two years.
It would also direct the bulk of tax revenue to benefit poorer communities most affected by harsh drug laws of previous years.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK