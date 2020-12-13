COVID VACCINETri-State Area Hospitals Expect First Shipments To Arrive As Soon As Monday
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday is the final day for restaurant customers in New York City to dine indoors before it is put on hold for at least two weeks.

Starting Monday, indoor dining is banned in the city in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the restrictions were necessary because of the increase in hospitalizations in the five boroughs, an increase in the transmission rate and the city’s natural density.

“The increasing [rate of transmission] is a problem… more of a problem in dense areas,” Cuomo said when making the announcement. “In New York City, you put the CDC caution on indoor dining together with the rate of transmission and the density and the crowding, that is a bad situation.”

Indoor dining outside New York City could be reduced from 50% capacity to 25% if the infection and hospitalization rates don’t improve in those regions.

Outdoor dining and takeout are unaffected.

