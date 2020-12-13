NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday is the final day for restaurant customers in New York City to dine indoors before it is put on hold for at least two weeks.
Starting Monday, indoor dining is banned in the city in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients.
On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the restrictions were necessary because of the increase in hospitalizations in the five boroughs, an increase in the transmission rate and the city’s natural density.
MORE: Indoor Dining To Be Suspended In New York City, Gov. Cuomo Cites Increasing COVID-19 Hospitalizations
“The increasing [rate of transmission] is a problem… more of a problem in dense areas,” Cuomo said when making the announcement. “In New York City, you put the CDC caution on indoor dining together with the rate of transmission and the density and the crowding, that is a bad situation.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Indoor dining outside New York City could be reduced from 50% capacity to 25% if the infection and hospitalization rates don’t improve in those regions.
Outdoor dining and takeout are unaffected.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: