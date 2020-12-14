CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two separate explosions hours apart rocked parts of Newark and surrounding areas.

A homeowner in Kearny took a fiery video after a container exploded on Riverside Avenue.

“My house just shook,” he said.

It’s unclear what caused the blast. There were no reports of injuries.

Overnight, police said a parked car packed with several propane tanks exploded on Johnson Avenue, damaging a nearby church.

A man inside the car was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

