Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two separate explosions hours apart rocked parts of Newark and surrounding areas.
A homeowner in Kearny took a fiery video after a container exploded on Riverside Avenue.
“My house just shook,” he said.
It’s unclear what caused the blast. There were no reports of injuries.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- NYPD: Gunman Fatally Shot By Police After Opening Fire Outside NYC Cathedral
- 2-Week Pause On Indoor Dining In New York City Begins Monday As State Monitors COVID Hospitalizations
- Copiague Man Arrested In Deli Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 3
Overnight, police said a parked car packed with several propane tanks exploded on Johnson Avenue, damaging a nearby church.
A man inside the car was rushed to the hospital for treatment.