NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the man they say attacked a woman in the Bronx.
It happened on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 5:13 p.m. at Third Avenue and East 155th Street.
According to police, the suspect came up from behind the victim and forced her to the ground, dragging her on the street before stealing her purse.
The suspect ran off with the purse, which had $20 in it, along with her ID and bank card.
The victim suffered abrasions and bruises on her arms, legs and hands. She refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
