YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some areas of Westchester County could see a foot of snow by the time the storm is over.

The light, steady snowfall was building up at Cross County Center in Yonkers.

On the ground and on top of cars, you could see just how much of it accumulated in just a few hours.

The storm had some shoppers racing to their cars and taking shelter under door frames, but a couple of people stopped to take photos, capturing their moment of the wintry mix in front of holiday decorations, making it quite the winter wonderland.

Some people seemed to be excited, but other New Yorkers were not so thrilled.

“I absolutely hate it,” one shopper told CBS2’s Cory James.

“It looks so pretty,” another said. “I’m waiting for the really heavy stuff to come.”

“It’s crazy today, you know,” another person said.

A number of snow plows were out dropping salt along Saw Mill River Parkway, trying to make the roads safer for drivers.

At times, some of those roads were a bit congested as drivers lowered their speed during the first big snowfall of the season.

