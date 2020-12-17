LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It has taken all day to clear out the roads, and there’s still plenty left as the cleanup continues.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon took Mobile 2 to check on conditions.

It’s been a busy day, Rincon reported. There have been plenty of cars with tires spinning in the snow.

“As soon as I pulled in here, it was a little sketchy, but you gotta navigate, you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Darryel Brown.

On this snow day, Darryel didn’t have the option of staying home.

“It’s different for me because I’m an essential worker. I have to get out and I have to show up,” he said.

Throughout the Tri-State Area the snow blowers are out, as are the shovels. Tony Kim walked out of his Leonia home and wanted to quickly go back inside.

“Oh my god, I’m going to be dying. A lot of workout,” he said.

Clearing out his driveway is just half the battle, as crews worked throughout the day to clear out roadways in town. While the main roads are passable, the same can’t be said about every single side street.

As crews work around the clock to salt and plow the roadways, some like Mountainside resident Robyn Hoy came out to clear their cars, almost out of habit.

“I’m actually working remote, or I should be right now, so I’m going to clean up the snow and then go inside and do a little bit of work,” she said.

With everything that’s going on this year, she says clearing snow has given her a sense of normalcy.

In just the last 24 hours, New Jersey State Police say they’ve helped hundreds of drivers stuck in the snow, and responded to more than 200 crashes.

Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.