WARWICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — North of the city, Orange County was covered in a blanket of snow – forcing many to spend Thursday digging out.

But as CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, after the year we’ve had, people were not complaining.

The season’s first snowfall left behind visions of beauty in Orange County. A post-storm rainbow and endless landscapes of untouched snow.

Much of the county was under 12 to 18 inches of snow. People were digging out their driveways for hours. But most roadways were immaculate by midday.

In Warwick, David Byrne was doing triple-duty: working from home, clearing snow during a break and watching the kids, who got the day off from remote learning because of the weather and possible power outages.

“It’s great. It’s precious,” said Byrne.

MORE: Storm Watch: Northern Suburbs See Most Significant Snowfall In Years

While families were busy, businesses experienced a slow day. Many stayed closed – adding to the financial hardships caused by pandemic restrictions.

But Jay Lim’s Restaurant and Franico’s Pizza on Main Street in Florida, NY are actually doing well.

“We have loyal customers. They always come here,” said Brody Lunde, of Franico’s.

“It’s more busy,” said Jay Lim. “A lot of restaurants close down, so a lot of people come to my restaurant.”

In nearby Chester, the challenge was getting up a sledding hill.

“I run on top of it and then it tries to sink me down,” said 4-year-old Asher, who refused help from his mom.

She, like many parents, was thrilled to finally get her children outside and away from the screen.

“I’ve been stuck inside, pretty much, and not been able to go to the park often,” said Chance Saja.

“They originally said we weren’t gonna have snow days. So to really get it today was just great,” said Dagny Saja.

Kaitlynn Kahrmann, of Sugarloaf, NY, said, “Because a whole bunch of people were quarantined and to finally be able to go outside and have some fun means a lot.”

The kids will be able to enjoy the snow during their upcoming winter break, too, since it’s going to stay cold for the foreseeable future.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: