NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced Friday new admissions guidelines for New York City public high schools and middle schools.
“New York City has had open enrollment for years. but it’s never truly been open because you’ve had a series of screens that have locked certain kids out of those opportunities,” Carranza said.
The changes include elimination of the use of academic screening for middle schools for one year. For schools that have more applications than seats, admissions will be decided through a lottery system. And for high schools with screens, geographic screens will be eliminated for two years.
The controversial Specialized High School Admission Test, the sole criteria for admission to the city’s most prestigious public schools, will remain in place.
