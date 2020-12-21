NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fears over the new COVID strain have dozens of countries banning flights from the U.K.
Passengers were stranded at London’s Heathrow Airport Monday morning as new restrictions went into effect in the last 24 hours.
As many as 30 countries, including Canada, banned flights from the U.K. France also closed its border with the U.K. for 48 hours.
More: Dr. Max Gomez Breaks Down What We Know About New Coronavirus Strain Spreading Rapidly In The U.K.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also calling for restrictions on flights between the U.K. and New York.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“Why don’t we act intelligently for a change? Why don’t we mandate testing before people get on flights from the U.K. now? Many countries have done this,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo says British Airways will screen passengers who are headed to New York. He’s also asking Delta and Virgin Atlantic to do the same.
This comes as hospitalizations in the state are at more than 6,300 and there were 109 fatalities reported Sunday.
More From CBS New York: