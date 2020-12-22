Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a new law to help protect expectant mothers in New York State.
The Jonah Bichotte Cowan Law establishes requirements for treatment when a mother comes to a hospital with concerns about being in pre-term labor.
It’s named after the late son of Brooklyn Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte.
Bichotte says she lost her son after being turned away from a hospital in a high-risk situation.
RELATED STORY — ‘It’s Disgusting, It’s Inhumane’: Fathers Who Lost Partners To Pregnancy Complications Shine Light On Medical Disparities For Black Women
She says the law is a critical step towards reducing disparities in Black maternal and infant care.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK