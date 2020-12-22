Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to former New York Congressman Chris Collins.
In January, Collins was sentenced to two years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of conspiring to commit securities fraud and making false statements to the FBI.
He admitted to helping his son and others avoid $800,000 in stock losses.
Collins, a Republican from the Buffalo area, represented Western New York in Congress from 2013-2019. He resigned in September 2019.
