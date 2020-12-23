CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:burglary, Local TV, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen burglary in the basement of a Bronx building was caught on camera Saturday.

Police say it’s part of a pattern.

Investigators say two men are responsible for at least eight burglaries in the Bronx between Nov. 8, 2020, and Dec. 19, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Security video shows two men walking into an apartment building on East 163rd Street near Sheridan Avenue.

Moments later, they’re seen using power tools to cut into a money box in the building’s laundry room.

Investigators say the suspects are responsible for seven more similar crimes in the area between Nov. 8 and Dec. 19.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.4

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply