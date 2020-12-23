Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen burglary in the basement of a Bronx building was caught on camera Saturday.
Police say it’s part of a pattern.
Security video shows two men walking into an apartment building on East 163rd Street near Sheridan Avenue.
Moments later, they’re seen using power tools to cut into a money box in the building’s laundry room.
Investigators say the suspects are responsible for seven more similar crimes in the area between Nov. 8 and Dec. 19.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.4
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Caught On Video: Man Shot After Dispute Over Car Trying To Escape Snow Ends In Gunfire In The Bronx
- 5 Killed When 2 Cars Crash In Yonkers; Authorities Say Speeding Driver Slammed Into Car Carrying 4 People
- Man Accused Of Deploying Delta Flight’s Emergency Slide At LaGuardia: ‘I Panicked … I Didn’t Hurt Anybody’