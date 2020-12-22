NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A dispute over a car trying to get out of a parking spot embedded snow resulted in shots being fired in the Bronx.
It happened at 1:10 a.m. Monday near East 167th and Tiffany Streets.
According to police, a 46-year-old man was in his apartment when he heard a noise outside. When he looked out his window, he spotted three men in a parked car, rocking it back and forth to get it out of the snow, and nearly hitting his vehicle. He went downstairs and an argument broke out.
The 46-year-old went back into his building after police say he had a “physical encounter” with the suspects. He was followed inside and, as seen on video, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The victim was hit in the foot. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
