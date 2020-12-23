NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Enjoy the tranquil weather Wednesday, and Thursday morning. It’ll all go downhill Thursday night.
A strong storm will impact us Christmas Eve.
We’ll be on the warm side, with temperatures well into the 50s and 60s. Spotty showers are possible Thursday afternoon, but the steadier and heavier rain will be overnight, while Santa is making his rounds. Up to three inches of rain is expected.LINK: Check The Latest Forecast
The heavy rain and mild temperatures will lead to flooding issues where snowpack is melting, mainly north and west of New York City.
Powerful winds are another threat during the Christmas Eve and Christmas morning period, with gusts around 60 mph – and occasionally higher – primarily along the coasts. Those gusts may lead to damage and power issues, in addition to erosion and minor coastal flooding.
Christmas morning starts off mild, in the 50s, but temps will crash as the front races through. We’ll be in the upper 30s by afternoon, but we won’t be able to combine cold air and moisture, so there’s not much in the way of snow on Christmas Day. A flash freeze is possible Friday night as temps will drop into the teens and 20s, so black ice is a concern.
More From CBS New York:
- 5 Killed When 2 Cars Crash In Yonkers; Authorities Say Speeding Driver Slammed Into Car With 4 People
- President Donald Trump Grants Full Pardon To Former New York Congressman Chris Collins
- Man Accused Of Deploying Delta Flight’s Emergency Slide At LaGuardia: ‘I Panicked… I Didn’t Hurt Anybody’
Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer contributed to this report.