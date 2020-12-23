Comments
CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A deadly crash on the Garden State Parkway shut down all northbound lanes near Clifton on Wednesday night.
Video shows multiple cars involved near Exit 155.
State police say at least one person died and multiple others were hurt.
It happened around 8:30 p.m., but lanes were still closed around 11 p.m. as police cleared the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Caught On Video: Man Shot After Dispute Over Car Trying To Escape Snow Ends In Gunfire In The Bronx
- 5 Killed When 2 Cars Crash In Yonkers; Authorities Say Speeding Driver Slammed Into Car Carrying 4 People
- Man Accused Of Deploying Delta Flight’s Emergency Slide At LaGuardia: ‘I Panicked … I Didn’t Hurt Anybody’