CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A deadly crash on the Garden State Parkway shut down all northbound lanes near Clifton on Wednesday night.

Video shows multiple cars involved near Exit 155.

State police say at least one person died and multiple others were hurt.

It happened around 8:30 p.m., but lanes were still closed around 11 p.m. as police cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

