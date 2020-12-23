Comments
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Mount Vernon Police Department gave out presents to children Wednesday.
It was the department’s first time holding the holiday event.
Donations from officers helped buy 700 gifts for families within the community.
The event was organized by Deputy Police Commissioner Ernest Morales.
He’s retired from the NYPD and says he was inspired to bring the charity he saw in the city to the suburbs.
