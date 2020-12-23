Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Queens on Wednesday.
It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Myrtle Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard.
The FDNY says one patient was transported to a local hospital.
The victim is now in critical condition.
Police say the driver is in custody, but there’s no word yet on any charges.
