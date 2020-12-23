CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, pedestrian struck, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Queens on Wednesday.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Myrtle Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard.

The FDNY says one patient was transported to a local hospital.

The victim is now in critical condition.

Police say the driver is in custody, but there’s no word yet on any charges.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply