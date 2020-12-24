Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Utility companies are warning the powerful storm moving into our area could cause power outages.
Con Ed and PSEG Long Island say crews are on standby.
PSEG New Jersey says workers will be on call through the night and into Friday, but the company warns some outages could last into the weekend due to a staff shortage because of the holiday.
