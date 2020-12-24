WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With the many hardships that 2020 brought, many are taking time to remember the meaning of the season, and highlight some of the good that happened.

“It’s the little things in life that you talk about over the Christmas table every year. Say you’re thankful for things like your health… and in a year like this you realize how fragile that can be,” said Scott Schulte.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, Paul Gonzalez experienced that first hand. But he considers 2020 a win, even after battling COVID in March.

“This is a great year for me. I’m here! And this guy, Francis, is my caretaker and helping me walk and helping me do certain things that I can’t do,” Gonzalez said. “So I’m very thankful for him, too.”

Many are grateful this Christmas to be able to be with their family when so many can not.

“My family, they took all the precautions so we could spend the day with them,” said Cecilia Briones.

The Conroy sisters are thankful for each other, and more.

“I was able to continue my studies at Rider University even during the pandemic,” said Katlin Conroy.

“I became a godmother,” said Mary Conroy.

“I was able to have a field hockey season and win the regional championship,” said Shannon Conroy.

Others enjoyed things like a new pup.

“He came into our lives a couple of days before everything got shut down,” said 14-year-old Nathalie Eckard.

“How creative my wife has been at making amazing, amazing dinners,” said Westfield resident Bruce Marro.

“I got to go to camp and I had a really good time,” said 9-year-old David Douglas.

“I went to a new school and made new friends,” said Ella, 6.

And for Baker’s family, their piece of joy is their son, born in the spring.

“Working from home, I was able to see a lot of milestones,” Baker’s husband Dave said.

With all that went wrong, ’tis the season to try and focus on the positives.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.