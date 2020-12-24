NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after he was shot in the back in Brooklyn.
According to a police source, the uniformed officer from the 77th Precinct was shot after responding to a domestic violence call in the Crown Heights area, CBS2’s Cory James reported.
It happened just after 9 p.m. near Bergen Street and Ralph Avenue. We’re told a number of people were standing outside when the suspect opened fire.
“The cops were shooting quite a bit at the person, but they were missing, basically” said a witness who did not want to show their face or reveal their name. “Probably was a good four, five [shots].”
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
The witness said the suspect took off running after the shooting. Police were able to take him into custody and recover the weapon.
The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, reportedly, and is expected to be OK.
Police did not release the suspect’s identity and it was not clear if the suspect was involved in the domestic violence call.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: