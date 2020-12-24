TRACKING SANTASanta's Making His Rounds, And Norad Is Tracking Him. Follow Along!
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Millions of holiday gifts may not make it under the Christmas tree this year.

The U.S. Postal Service says it’s struggling to make deliveries.

Only 75% of first class mail will arrive on time this year.

Last year, more than 90% was delivered on time.

The postal workers union says the backlog is due to increased volume and the coronavirus.

“With all of that, we’re still out here like all other essential workers,” said Mark Dimondstein of the American Postal Workers Union. “I think in some situations people will be disappointed.”

More than 6,000 postal workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

