JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old girl is facing juvenile charges including murder in the shooting death of a man in Jersey City.
The Hudson County prosecutor’s office said Friday that the teen was arrested just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the death of 35-year-old Niles Holmes.
Holmes was found shot on Martin Luther King Drive and Wilkinson Avenue on Dec. 10.
Prosecutors said the girl was charged as a juvenile with murder, aggravated assault and weapons crimes. Her name was not released.
Shortly after Holmes was shot, police in Jersey City found a 24-year-old man with graze wounds. He was treated at Jersey City Medical Center.
