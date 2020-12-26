Power OutagesChristmas Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands Across Tri-State Area; Check Status Near You
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash on the Major Deegan Expressway.

It happened by Exit 5 on the southbound side around 5 a.m.

Police said a car was traveling southbound and attempting to exit, when another car struck it and sent it crashing into a railing.

Video shows the front driver side of the car was crushed.

The second vehicle left the scene, according to police.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, another was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

A third person with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

