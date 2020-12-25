NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a beloved member of the Hindu community in Ozone Park after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Thursday.

Police are still searching for the driver responsible, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday.

Rita Persaud was on her way to see family Thursday night, but she never made it.

She was in the back seat of a Toyota Camry that was left mangled on the sidewalk after it collided with a Lamborghini SUV, according to police.

It happened at the intersection 103rd Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard.

The driver ran from the scene on foot, police said.

“It hurt me. I was so upset… It’s terrible. You can see somebody died in it already,” said Laura Pulel, who walked past the wreckage on her way to church.

“You just took off after you left that person injured. You didn’t even bother to call for the cops or nothing like that,” said another Ozone Park resident in disbelief.

The scene serves as a devastating reminder of the sheer impact of the collision, and also a reminder of the people who were inside. There’s a pair of Jordan’s, spray cans, and even a bag that says “Merry Christmas” on it.

Also scattered in the debris, an unused bullet. It’s unclear how it got there.

Cops say the passenger of the Lamborghini SUV suffered severe head and spine injuries. The rideshare driver of the Camry was rushed to the hospital with head and leg injuries.

As they recover, the community mourns the death of Persaud. Kavita Sewdat and her husband knew her through their temple.

“I’ve known her since 1986. We share a 34-year bond and I don’t think this bond is going to be broken,” said Sewdat. “You couldn’t ask for anything better than her.”

“She was always a community person. She was like a mentor to a lot of young people,” said Chris Sewdat.

Persuad’s family said Rita was a great community leader and a staunch advocate for children.

Persaud is survived by her three brothers, a niece and a nephew.

