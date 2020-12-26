NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community called for justice Saturday after a 16-year-old was gunned down in the Bronx earlier this week.
James Solano was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a deli on Boston Road in Morrisania.
James was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Community leaders are now coming together in an effort to find his killer, and with shootings on the rise, they’re also calling for more police patrols.
“This young man was a junior in high school, heading to his senior year. He had aspirations and potential and hope, just as we want for every young king and young queen in this district,” New York City Council member Vanessa Gibson said.
The gunman who shot James fired once and then ran off.
No arrests have been reported so far.
