NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was shot and killed outside a Bronx deli Wednesday.

Police say someone opened fire just after noon on Boston Road in Morrisania.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the shooter.

There’s no word on a motive.

