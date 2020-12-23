Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was shot and killed outside a Bronx deli Wednesday.
Police say someone opened fire just after noon on Boston Road in Morrisania.
The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head.
The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are looking for the shooter.
There’s no word on a motive.
