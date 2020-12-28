CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens woman was found bleeding to death outside the door of her apartment in Lefrak City Sunday afternoon.

Police believe Renee Harris, 54, was shot several times by a small caliber gun, though the official cause of death is still to be determined.

She was found unconscious near the door of her ninth floor apartment.

EMS rushed Harris to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

So far there’s no word of a motive or suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

