NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens woman was found bleeding to death outside the door of her apartment in Lefrak City Sunday afternoon.
Police believe Renee Harris, 54, was shot several times by a small caliber gun, though the official cause of death is still to be determined.
She was found unconscious near the door of her ninth floor apartment.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
EMS rushed Harris to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
So far there’s no word of a motive or suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
