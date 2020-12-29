Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six people were hurt when a fire tore through a three-story apartment building Monday in Brooklyn.
The FDNY said the fire started around 9 p.m. on the second floor of the building in Bay Ridge.
It took dozens of firefighters an hour to get the flames under control.
None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
It’s unclear what started the fire.
