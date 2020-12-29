CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six people were hurt when a fire tore through a three-story apartment building Monday in Brooklyn.

The FDNY said the fire started around 9 p.m. on the second floor of the building in Bay Ridge.

It took dozens of firefighters an hour to get the flames under control.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

