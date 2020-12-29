Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR!!! We’re back in the freezer this morning as temps are in the 20s to right around freezing… but with a hefty wind chill.
Starting off wind chills in the teens and 20s despite mainly clear skies, and things won’t warm up too much this afternoon. Highs will be stuck in the mid/upper 30s unlike the low 50s yesterday. Due to the wind, it’ll feel more like the 20s this afternoon. Bundle up!
Conditions improve a bit tomorrow with a bit less wind and a few extra degrees on the thermometer… closer to 40 for a high. Clouds move in tomorrow night followed by a rainy, breezy and mild finish to 2020…
Stay tuned!
