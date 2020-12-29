CBSN New YorkWatch Now
22-Year-Old Marquis Beckford Arrested, Charged With Second-Degree Murder, Criminal Possession Of A WeaponBy CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Sixteen-year-old James Solano was shot and killed on Dec. 23 outside a deli on Boston Road in the Morrisania section.

Twenty-two-year-old Marquis Beckford, of the Bronx, was arrested Monday. He is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The murder sparked outrage from the community.

Gun violence in the city has doubled from last year. Activists are calling for more police patrols.

