NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
Sixteen-year-old James Solano was shot and killed on Dec. 23 outside a deli on Boston Road in the Morrisania section.
Twenty-two-year-old Marquis Beckford, of the Bronx, was arrested Monday. He is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
The murder sparked outrage from the community.
2 days before Christmas, a 16 y/o Bronx boy was shot & killed in broad daylight.
Yesterday, when @NYPD42Pct cops spotted & arrested the shooter, he was still carrying the gun.
Thanks to the hard work of your @NYPDDetectives, he’s been charged with murder.https://t.co/bigcNbeP65
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 29, 2020
Gun violence in the city has doubled from last year. Activists are calling for more police patrols.
