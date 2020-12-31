NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A restaurant owner in Queens got an emotional surprise Thursday — a donation from the newly established Barstool Fund.
Rosario Acquista, of Acquista Trattoria in Fresh Meadows, got a call from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
“We appreciate all you’re doing. All my friends in the restaurant business and most in the city, they’re gone,” Acquista said.
The fund is giving the restaurant $4,000, which will help with the rent.
The family is extremely grateful.
“I couldn’t believe it, actually,” said Alessandro Acquista, Rosario’s son, said. “It was just overwhelming. It’s an amazing thing he’s doing.”
“These two months is gonna get worse and worse,” Rosario Acquista said. “We need help.”
The Barstool Fund says it has helped more than 50 businesses so far.
