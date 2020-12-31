NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two people accused of brandishing a rifle at a food deliveryman and robbing him in the Bronx.
It happened on Dec. 16 around 11:40 p.m. on Faile Street near Randall Avenue in Hunts Point.
Police say the 23-year-old man was riding his E-bike to make a food delivery when two suspects approached him, brandished a rifle and demanded his property.
The suspects took the victim’s E-bike, cellphone and about $20 before fleeing.
No one was injured.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
