NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A manhunt is underway in Queens after police say a man was shot during a home invasion.

The latest shooting comes amid a dramatic rise in gun violence in New York City, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Police swarmed the intersection of 99th Avenue and 212th Street in Queens Village on Saturday morning as they responded to a home invasion that turned into a shooting.

Police said a suspect kicked down a back door. When the victim heard the noise and went to check on it, he was hit in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The shooting added to the already increasing tally in 2021. Just an hour into the new year, celebrations turned deadly at the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens, Queens.

“I heard gunshots. Multiple gunshots in the middle of the night and it woke me right out of my sleep. You could tell they were firing back and forth at each other,” said Vincent Panico.

Police believe two groups of men, possible at a party, got into a New Year’s Day shootout, leaving a 20-year-old man dead and two others critically injured.

“I hope this is not a sign of what’s to come,” one person said. “2021 was supposed to be like we turn the page.”

“It’s a shame that we had to start the year off this way,” another said.

In the first two hours of 2021, a total of eight people were shot in six different shootings.

Another victims was a 33-year-old woman in East New York. Police said a bullet pierced through the second-floor window of her home and hit her in the leg.

The woman’s downstairs neighbor was in shock over what happened and did not want to show her face on camera.

“She said she was in the room, and it came through the window and shot her in the foot,” she told CBS2.

Police said a stray bullet from the same shooting left a hole in another bedroom. Maria Soto took a photo of the bullet that was left behind.

“I go to the room and my dad’s roof is on fire,” Soto said. “My dad could have died… over some stupid people out here.”

