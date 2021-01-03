By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After an initial round of rain and snow this morning, there will be a brief lull early this afternoon. Things will fill back in though and it’ll be a wet (or white) finish to the weekend depending on your location.

For NYC and areas south and east, it’ll just be a cold rain for the most part. There may be some sleet and wet flakes mixed in at times, but no accumulation as temps will be above freezing at the surface… highs around 40.

Later this afternoon through the evening is when the steadiest snow will fall N&W. We’re not talking a major storm, but it’ll be enough to cover the roads and make for slick travel. A general 1-3″ will fall here, with some higher amounts possible farther north in Sullivan and Ulster counties.

The good news is this is a one-day deal. Things wrap up overnight and after some lingering drops or flakes early Monday morning, we dry out. It’s a pretty quiet week ahead with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s, slightly above normal.

