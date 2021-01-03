NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Tri-State Area after the holidays.

New York State has now surpassed 1 million confirmed cases.

According to Johns Hopkins data, it’s the fourth state to hit that milestone after Texas, California and Florida.

The state reported more than 15,000 new cases Saturday and 128 more deaths. Of those 15,000 new cases, 3,600 are in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the seven-day average citywide positivity rate is now at 9.39%.

Here’s a look at our #COVID19 indicators for Saturday. • 201 new hospitalizations

• 3,648 new cases

• 9.39% positivity rate (7-day avg.) Start 2021 off right. Practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and get tested.https://t.co/hnU8YAS15r — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 2, 2021

“With 2020 now behind us, we can see brighter days ahead, but to get there quickly, it’s going to take all New Yorkers staying smart and staying united,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we’ve reached critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us.”

In New Jersey, the latest daily count was at 5,500 new cases and 27 deaths.

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️ 5,528 new positive cases

➡️ 488,372 cumulative total cases

➡️ 27 new confirmed deaths

➡️ 17,166 total confirmed deaths

➡️ 2,021 probable deaths Stay safe. Avoid large gatherings. Social distance. Mask up. Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/jrFp9jPoSa — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 2, 2021

Connecticut reported more than 4,400 new cases since Thursday and 104 deaths.

