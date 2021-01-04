NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York now has its first confirmed case of the new highly contagious strain of coronavirus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the infected man is in his 60s and lives in Saratoga County.
He has no known travel history, and it’s not clear how he became infected.
MORE: Dr. Max Gomez Breaks Down What Is Known About New Coronavirus Strain Spreading Rapidly In The U.K.
NEW: The Wadsworth Lab has confirmed New York State’s first case of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) of the virus that causes COVID.
An individual from Saratoga County, New York, tested positive for the strain. The individual had no known travel history.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 4, 2021
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York, and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage