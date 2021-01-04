CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID-19, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York now has its first confirmed case of the new highly contagious strain of coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the infected man is in his 60s and lives in Saratoga County.

He has no known travel history, and it’s not clear how he became infected.

MOREDr. Max Gomez Breaks Down What Is Known About New Coronavirus Strain Spreading Rapidly In The U.K.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York, and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply