PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time in 30 years, the city of Paterson possesses local control of its school district.

Wednesday, the state board of education voted to return the control to the city.

The state took over back in 1991 after years of academic and management issues.

The decision is based on the district meeting key metrics in a transition plan that began in 2018.

After nearly 30 years, full local control will be returned to @Paterson_Public. A momentous day made possible by the dedication of the district’s school board, administrators, educators, and students.https://t.co/xPwilFz8T5 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 6, 2021

The Paterson School District superintendent called it an exciting new beginning that they have been working for around the clock.

“It’s long overdue. What happens now is, with local control, is that the parents and the community members have a voice in the education of their children and the education in the Paterson School District,” Superintendent Eileen Shafer said.

This is the second school district to be withdrawn from state control recently. Newark took over again this past July.

