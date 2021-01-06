Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The $600 stimulus payments have been delayed for some taxpayers who used tax preparation services like H&R Block and TurboTax.
Customers say the payments were deposited in bank accounts they did not recognize.
It turns out, the money was sent to the tax prep companies because those taxpayers used their 2019 tax refund to pay for the service.
H&R Block said the second stimulus payments would be sent to customers by the end of Tuesday.
