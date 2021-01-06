Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A high-rise fire is under investigation in Yonkers.
The fire started Wednesday on the third floor of a building on Glenwood Avenue.
Firefighters rescued several people.
Investigators say someone left a door open, allowing smoke to spread through the building.
Nine people were injured, including three firefighters. They are all expected to recover.
