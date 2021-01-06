LATEST DETAILSCapitol Secured After Assault From Trump Supporters - Watch The Latest Coverage From CBS News
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, New York, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A high-rise fire is under investigation in Yonkers.

The fire started Wednesday on the third floor of a building on Glenwood Avenue.

Firefighters rescued several people.

Investigators say someone left a door open, allowing smoke to spread through the building.

Nine people were injured, including three firefighters. They are all expected to recover.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply