NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a bagel shop in Westchester County on Friday, sending two workers to the hospital.
The store front at Bagel Zone on Main Street in New Rochelle has been destroyed.
Police say the cause appears to be driver confusion.
The Jeep was parked outside around 2 p.m. when the driver put it in drive rather than reverse.
Witness Jenny Tatusko heard the loud crash.
“We thought it was a bomb, that’s how loud it shook the whole place,” she said. “It was oof, nerve-wracking. I feel bad for them.”
The two workers who were hurt suffered minor injuries.
