By CBSNewYork Team
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a bagel shop in Westchester County on Friday, sending two workers to the hospital.

The store front at Bagel Zone on Main Street in New Rochelle has been destroyed.

A car slammed into a bagel shop in Westchester County on Jan. 8, 2021, sending two workers to the hospital. (Credit: CBS2)

Police say the cause appears to be driver confusion.

The Jeep was parked outside around 2 p.m. when the driver put it in drive rather than reverse.

Witness Jenny Tatusko heard the loud crash.

“We thought it was a bomb, that’s how loud it shook the whole place,” she said. “It was oof, nerve-wracking. I feel bad for them.”

The two workers who were hurt suffered minor injuries.

