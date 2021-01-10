By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re looking at a bright and seasonably chilly finish to the weekend. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. The normal high for this time of year is 38, so a few degrees above the norm. Unlike yesterday, wind chills won’t be as bitter… mainly in the 30s.
Another cold night is on tap with temps in the 20s (some teens once again N&W). It’ll start mostly clear with some high clouds building overnight. Skies won’t be as crystal clear waking up Monday as they were today, but other than that… it stays quiet.
In fact, this week will see this tranquil stretch continue. A storm system currently bringing snow to parts of Texas will slide south of us and offshore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, we’ll see sun & clouds this week with temps in the 40s.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park And Corona, Queens Have Officials Searching For Answers
- Police Searching For Missing Teacher, Mother Kara McTigue On Staten Island
- ‘Every Day That Donald Trump Remains In Office Presents A Clear And Present Danger’: New York Officials Call For Impeachment Of President Trump