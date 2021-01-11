CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork)New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman announced she tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s riot and lockdown at the U.S. Capitol.

Watson Coleman, 75, said she believes she was exposed after members of Congress were moved to a secure location in the building. The congresswoman said a number of lawmakers in the room with her ignored instructions to wear masks.

“I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time,” Watson Coleman said in a statement. “While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents.”

Watson Coleman is currently isolating and waiting for further test results. Her office said she previously received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

