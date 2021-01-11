NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman announced she tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s riot and lockdown at the U.S. Capitol.
Watson Coleman, 75, said she believes she was exposed after members of Congress were moved to a secure location in the building. The congresswoman said a number of lawmakers in the room with her ignored instructions to wear masks.
I am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents.
— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021
“I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time,” Watson Coleman said in a statement. “While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents.”
Watson Coleman is currently isolating and waiting for further test results. Her office said she previously received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- ‘Every Day That Donald Trump Remains In Office Presents A Clear And Present Danger’: New York Officials Call For Impeachment Of President Trump
- High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park And Corona, Queens Have Officials Searching For Answers
- Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Open In Parts Of New York City Will Operate 24/7 Starting Monday
You must log in to post a comment.